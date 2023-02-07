Gov. Sarah Sanders to unveil LEARNS education plan

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will unveil a new education plan Wednesday. She said it will better educate children in Arkansas through literacy, empowerment, and more.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to unveil her new education plan known as Arkansas LEARNS.

This proposal was presented in October 2022 as part of her election campaign.

It details what she plans to do to help better educate children in Arkansas. It also claims to empower parents and create a better future for the state in hopes to make the Natural State one of the best places to work, live, and raise a family.

Sanders has previously stated that she believes the plan is crucial to creating a better life for children in the state.

"I believe every child growing up in Arkansas should have access to a quality education, a good-paying job, and a better life right here in our state, and I believe Arkansas LEARNS is how together we will achieve it, " Governor Sanders said.

The goal behind the learning plan is to prioritize the following things:

L iteracy

iteracy E mpowerment

mpowerment A ccountability

ccountability R eadiness

eadiness N etworking

etworking Safety

On Tuesday, a panel of education advocates put the state of Arkansas schools in proper perspective.

Ben Kutylo, executive director for Forward Arkansas explained that there are several priorities the state should focus on while improving education.