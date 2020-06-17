Rogers Schools to hold virtual graduation

Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas, Rogers Public Schools will be hosting a virtual graduation ceremony, a move that left some upset.

Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas, Rogers Public Schools will be hosting a virtual graduation ceremony, a move that left some upset with the district.

"It was disappointment, for a lot of us, graduating was really hard and for administration to act like it’s no big deal it really hurts," said Rogers senior Maya Black.

The district planned to have the ceremonies for Rogers Heritage and Rogers High School on July 9th and 10th at each schools football stadium, but officials now say that's not possible.

Rogers Heritage Principal Jim Davis says this was a heartbreaking decision but they plan to make the virtual ceremony just a special and plan to make seniors picking up their diplomas memorable.

"We understand and we acknowledge that, but as a school, our main concern is the health of our students and families," Davis said.

Chris Lamsom's daughter is a graduating senior and understand the concern, but wishes the school could find other solutions.

"There’s been great examples through quarantine, the Air Force Academy has a graduation socially distanced, there's been drive-thrus, these kids live in a virtual world, but they want something more tangible," Lamsom said.

The district says it is thinking of the health of the community. Each school will release more information about the virtual graduation ceremonies soon.