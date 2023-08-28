A look at new efforts to provide free lunches for Arkansas students

Due to the passing of Act 656, students across the state who qualify for reduced-priced meals at school will now get them free.

BAUXITE, Ark. — Thousands of students across the state participate in the National School Lunch Program— now, a new law on behalf of schools is making sure that receiving a meal is the last thing on any student's mind.

At schools in Bauxite, they're working to meet students where they are as soon as they arrive at school.

"Breakfast On The Go is probably my favorite thing," said one student. "I'll get done with a workout in the morning after sports, go and get my sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit milk and my juice, go to class, and get to work"

The Breakfast On The Go program is open to the youngest of students up to the senior class, making it convenient for them to bypass the cafeteria and get straight to learning.

Students simply type in their special ID and the meal is applied to their student accounts where they either pay full price, reduced, or get the meal for free.

Additionally, thanks to thanks to the passing of Act 656, Students Who Qualify For Reduced-price Meals At School, students across the state who meet the qualifications will now get them free.

During the 2020-2021 school year alone, over 274,000 students received free meals and 35,000 were listed at reduced— making at least 65% of Arkansas students in under the two categories.

"If you don't have it at home, you can always, you're more than welcome to come in here and get what you need. You don't have to be afraid or anything, or shy. Just get what you need," explained another student.

But many schools, including Bauxite, are going the extra mile to provide for students even when the school doors are locked by offering free access to food pantries.

The student-led effort is supported by the community through partnerships with local churches, the football team, parents, and anyone who is willing to donate.

Student Kade Watson said that it's a privilege for many to have access to food whenever they would like while others may have to question where their next meal is going to come from.

"We take this stuff for granted every single day because we don't know what it's like without it. We just wake up every day and have. But if it was taken away from us, we wouldn't know what to do without it," he described.

The new food pantry has been helping and teaching all at the same time.

Counselor Anna Cullum said she hopes the pantry leaves a lasting impact on students even after they graduate.

The school's efforts proved that no matter the program or price, educators are now working overtime by picking up the responsibility to make sure students are well-fed mentally and physically.