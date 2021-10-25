Private contractor could take over Fort Smith Schools alternative schooling

The Fort Smith School Board is possibly handing over the alternative learning program to a private contractor.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Monday, Oct. 25, private contractor Arch Ford presented a plan to the Fort Smith School Board of Education proposing two alternative learning programs, the AE and The HUB which means dropping its current program which is spread out across the district.

“It’s about accelerating their learning path. Those students who truly have a need for alternative education,” said Fort Smith Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Boone.

The HUB is a program for students at risk of dropping out, while the AE program focuses on kids with alternative needs.

“Meeting their needs at the door emotionally, socially, and all those things,” said Rafael Marlow, Region 2 Executive Regional Director.

However, during the meeting, the board asked several questions along with voicing concerns.

“A lot of the presentation was focused on savings, savings, savings,” said board member Talicia Richardson. She said she wants to place students' and staff's needs first before committing.

“Why Fort Smith and why now? Was this a push? Did we come to you guys? What was the exchange?,” Richardson asked Arch Ford Representatives.

They responded, saying the Fort Smith District came to them pre-pandemic and had to put plans on hold.

However, staff at Belle Point and other schools in the district found out about the private contractor just hours before the meeting. The board was told some teachers are still trying to process what could possibly happen and want the student’s interest in mind. Teachers a part of the current program will be given the chance to apply with the contractor of approved

“We’re still in discussion of how we can best serve students at those locations if the board choosing to make a partnership,” said Jason Burkman, Arch Ford director of non-traditional learning.

Arch Ford says it will more than double the number of students on Fort Smith’s current program.

The board will decide on the possible partnership in November.