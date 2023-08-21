Prescott School District announces ribbon-cutting for new solar power plant

Prescott School District and Scenic Hill Solar will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school district’s first solar power plant. on August 24.

PRESCOTT, Arkansas — The Prescott School District will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first solar power plant on Thursday, August 24, at 9:00 a.m. at 449 Hays Street.

The public-private partnership with Scenic Hill Solar was announced in April 2020, and the 750 kW DC solar plant will produce over 1.1 million kWh annually.

“We are excited about this opportunity to help save thousands of dollars for the future of this school district and the future of these kids. Every dollar we save, is a dollar we can invest back into our children and their future," said Robert Poole, Superintendent of the Prescott School District.

Scenic Hill Solar built, owns, and operates the solar power plant on school district land, however, Prescott School District will purchase the solar plant’s power according to the terms of a 28-year Energy Services Agreement (ESA).

“Scenic Hill Solar is proud to partner with forward-thinking leaders like Superintendent Poole and the Prescott School Board. This project will provide electricity savings to the school district, improve the environment, provide $1.5 million in local economic development, and attract environmentally conscious business to the local area. The Prescott community has embraced solar power for its financial benefits and now for its educational benefits as well. We are delighted that Prescott School District is now providing a 21st Century education powered by 21st-century electricity generation," said Bill Halter, CEO of Scenic Hill Solar.

The solar plant is projected to produce over 1,100,000 kWh of electricity in the first year of operation and over 29,000,000 kWh of electricity over the next 30 years.

It contains over 1,700 solar modules that will reduce carbon emissions by over 22,000 metric tons over 30 years— equivalent to driving over 56 million fewer passenger car miles or providing over 4,000 homes electricity for one year.