Three Arkansas schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools

The U.S. Department of Education named three Arkansas schools as National Blue Ribbon schools, including one elementary school in Van Buren.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Three schools in Arkansas were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). Among those schools was Parkview Elementary in Van Buren.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are chosen for their academic performance and their success in closing education gaps among students. According to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Blue Ribbon schools set “a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education.”

The Arkansas schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Van Buren – Parkview Elementary School, Van Buren School District.

Cabot – Westside Elementary School, Cabot School District.

Danville – S. C. Tucker Elementary School, Danville School District.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device