Over 6,000 Freshmen moving into U of A

Freshmen move-in started on Wednesday and is still going strong. When moving in, students and parents have very specific instructions called “move-in routes."

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Move-in week for the University of Arkansas is officially underway.

Move-in started for athletes and RA’s at the beginning of August but this is the week everyone else joins them.

Freshmen move-in started on Wednesday and is still going strong. When moving in, students and parents have very specific instructions called “move-in routes,” given by the university. Because there are so many people trying to get settled into their new homes, there are drop-off points and time slots. Each family has a 30-minute window to pull their car up front and unload their stuff.

Brent Schlofeldt, the director for residential facilities said they have had thousands of check-ins so far with many more to go. There are so many freshmen this year that not all of them will be directly on campus.

6,200 will be in dorms and 900 in rented apartments outside of campus. But the university wants all freshmen to feel included which is why they always recommend freshmen on campus.

“We want them to start their university experience off in a really good way. A lot of friendships are made for life from that university experience and we have to be able to understand what’s available on campus and start that experience in a positive way,” said Schlofeldt.

Move-in will continue today and wrap up on Saturday.