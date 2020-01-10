Oprah Magazine names Arkansas podcast as one of the best educational podcasts

BlackBelt Voices is a podcast hosted by Arkansans Adena White and Kara Wilkins and edited together by Katrina Dupins.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Oprah Magazine named Blackbelt Voices, a podcast hosted by Arkansans Adena White and Kara Wilkins and edited by Katrina Dupins, as one of the 15 most educational podcasts "for you to expand your mind."

Blackbelt Voices began as a blog in 2016 but has since grown to audio storytelling, sharing stories from and about Black people in the South.

"The Black, southern experience is explored in rich detail on this podcast," O Magazine said.

"Episodes delve into topics like the cultural significance of hairstyles, the relationship between the national census and Black communities, and political organizing across the southern U.S."