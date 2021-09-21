NWACC to roll out new CDL truck driving program

Drivers will have the chance to enroll in NWACC's new CDL training program this fall.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) has received funding to roll out a new CDL training and truck driving program.

Thanks to a $288,700 Regional Workforce Grant Phase II from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, NWACC's Workforce & Economic Development Division will be able to roll out the new program in late fall and upcoming spring.

“This technology improvement grant will allow NWACC to support local and regional efforts in attracting and retaining qualified drivers across various industries requiring a commercial delivery license. Our phased rollout of this program will enhance supply chain efforts as we partner with stakeholders to promote collaboration despite market competition,” said NWACC Director of Training & Community Development Evetta Aldridge. “NWACC is committed to being a premier provider of transportation and supply chain education, and we encourage businesses to support our efforts and job seekers to contact us to learn more.”

NWACC’s new CDL training and truck driving program will offer safety-based classroom instruction and behind-the-wheel training. The training will be customized to a driver’s career goals. A few training paths include:

Driver training to prepare for CDL test and obtain Class A, B or C license

Refresher training and licensing for experienced CDL drivers

The first phase of the rollout will be this fall and include up to 40 hours of classroom instruction focused on basic driver safety requirements, in-cab simulation maneuvering and evaluation and readiness assessments.

NWACC says this phase is ideal for drivers who need safety-based and continuing education training. It's also for those reentering the CDL driver workforce and who have previously held a CDL license.

The Spring 2022 rollout will expand the program to include 160 hours of classroom instruction and in-cab training on the road.