NWACC to raise tuition and fees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College in-district tuition will increase 5.3% beginning this fall, and all fees will rise. The college’s board of trustees approved the higher tuition and fee schedules on Monday (March 14.)

The increase includes raising in-district tuition from $75 to $79 per credit hour. It’s the first adjustment for in-district tuition rate since 2013. The board said the increase in revenue from the higher tuition will help the college offset rising costs due inflation and tight labor force. A full-time in-district student carrying 15 credit hours will see their tuition bill rise to $1,185, before fees. Students enrolled this semester for 15 hours incurred a tuition bill of $1,125.

“We never take tuition and fee increases lightly, which is why we have not raised in-district tuition since 2013,” said NWACC President Dr. Evelyn Jorgenson. “However, even as frugal as we’ve been, we now find that the cost of operating has continued to escalate, and we must raise our tuition and fees. It’s important to us that we continue to provide the excellent quality of higher education for which we are known.”

