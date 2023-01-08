NWACC hires first athletic director

Brooke Brewer, a coach from Louisiana, was appointed as the community college's first athletic director after establishing the department in 2012.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College has announced its athletic department's first full-time athletic director after the department was created in 2021.

NWACC's new hire, Brooke Brewer, has experience directing athletic programs in high schools for the past 14 years and completed much of her education in Arkansas.

"She is passionate, extremely organized, and does not shy away from entrepreneurial challenges or hard work," said NWACC President Dr. Dennis C. Rittle.

