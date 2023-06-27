National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense designation awarded to NWACC

The National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security recently awarded the designation.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Community College has received a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense designation for its computer networking program.

The designation was awarded by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

According to a press release, NWACC's Computer Information Systems (CIS) networking program will hold this designation for five years. It is the first community college in Arkansas to receive this designation. NWACC joins the University of Arkansas and University of Arkansas at Little Rock as the three institutions in the state to receive designations from the NSA.

“The designation is awarded to regionally accredited academic institutions that offer quality cybersecurity related degrees and certificates and meet rigorous requirements to prepare students for the nation’s cybersecurity workforce,” the press release states.

Kimberly Bertschy, project originator and NWACC Director of Policy and Compliance, explained that, “CAE-CD designated institutions are viewed as leaders in cybersecurity education. This recognition will help NWACC attract students and faculty, funding opportunities and collaboration with government agencies, four-year institutions and industry partners.”

