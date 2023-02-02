'NWA Honors Ukraine' intends to send love and support overseas

The event scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24 at Arkansas Arts Academy high school is dedicated to raising awareness and support for Ukraine.

ROGERS, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Honors Ukraine intends to be an evening of peace, love, and support. It is a premier event in Arkansas in 2023 dedicated to raising awareness and support for Ukraine.

Co-sponsored by Hugs From Friends and Arkansas Arts Academy, the event is Friday, February 24, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Arts Academy’s high school campus, 506 West Poplar, Rogers, AR.

The community is invited to participate in this free event where organizers are establishing a people-to-people exchange between students in Arkansas and students in Ukraine.

Arkansas Arts Academy students have been studying Ukrainian culture, art, music, and history. They will create art and choreograph performances to share with students in Ukraine and demonstrate their solidarity and support.

Organizers are partnering with savED–an organization based in Chernihiv, Ukraine–dedicated to rebuilding schools destroyed in the war. This collaboration will enable students in Arkansas to learn more about the horrible situation in Ukraine and connect their classrooms directly to the students in Chernihiv through artwork and videos.

Singer Yuliia Tymochko, the runner-up in Ukraine’s version of The Voice, is making a special trip to Northwest Arkansas to perform at the event.

Additional activities to be featured at the event include:

Information booths from organizations including Crystal Bridges, Canopy NWA, and Hugs from Friends as well as others providing information for individuals to support humanitarian efforts

A silent auction consisting of works of art created by students and staff from AAA

A silent auction with art created by local and regional artists

Performances by Fayetteville International Folk Dancers and other regional arts organizations

Funds raised will be provided to savED and Hugs From Friends.

