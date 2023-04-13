Local technical institute looks to expand it's lab space

NWTI is raising funds to build a new instructional building to meet the demand for healthcare workers.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It's no secret there's a big need for healthcare workers in Northwest Arkansas. Northwest Technical Institute (NWTI) in Springdale says it's working hard to meet the demand.

“I think that there's such a big need and there are so many openings at all the hospitals that I don't think I can train them and educate them as fast as the spots are emptying,” said Kendra Thompson.

NWTI currently has 15 students in the 11-month surgical technology program, and Kendra Thompson is the program’s director.

“We have a lot of lab time and facilities, but not a lot of space. When you get all 15 students in the lab ... let's just say that we're glad that they're really close-knit family,” said Thompson.

Thompson says they receive a lot of donations from hospitals but have no space to put the equipment. They also share their space with the sterile processing program. That’s why NWTI President Dr. Jim Rollins says plans for a new medical facility on campus started a year ago.

“Right now, we're turning out about 100 allied health workers a year. As this new space becomes a reality, and a new building comes on board, we'll be able to triple that number,” said Dr. Jim Rollins.

Rollins says they are currently in the design phase with a goal of raising $15 million to build the new medical building. So far, they’ve received $6 million from the City of Springdale, the Alice Walton Foundation, and a federal omnibus bill. NWTI has asked the state for $5 million but has not received word on if they will receive that funding.

“Construction of that facility will be about a 15-month project. So it's an exciting time to be at Northwest Technical Institute and work with industry partners to make expanded learning opportunities available for more and more students,” he said.

Northwest Technical Institute has nine diploma programs other than allied health programs. They have a welding program, electronics, and automation.

