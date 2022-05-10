Keri Rathbun of Northside High School named High School Principal of the Year

Keri Rathbun, principal of Northside High School in Fort Smith, was named the Arkansas Secondary School Principal of the Year.

Keri Rathbun was given the award by the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals and the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators. The award recognizes secondary school leaders who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students.

Rathbun, who has been principal of Northside High School since 2017, was also named the Fort Smith Public Schools Director of Coordinated School Health and Career Counseling in April 2022. In this role, she is responsible for establishing initiatives to address components of coordinated school health while also providing instruction and leadership services to students for academic critical thinking, workplace readiness, and technical skills.

Prior to her role as Northside principal, Rathbun was the principal of Kimmons Junior High where she served as an assistant principal for five years. Rathbun's background also includes three years of service as a counselor at Northside High School and at other campuses across the district.

"I am so honored to be named the Arkansas Secondary School Principal of the Year out of all the outstanding secondary principals in our state. This award belongs to Northside High School, and I am so happy to represent Northside," Rathbun said.

