As a precaution, North Little Rock High School was placed on a lockdown after students participated in a peaceful protest.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock School District, on Monday morning, Feb. 28, dozens of students from the high school participated in a peaceful protest for a short period of time outside of the building.

Upon returning to class, a small group of protesters continued to rally.

As a result, administrators initiated a modified lockdown as a precaution but has since been lifted.

The district wants to ensure that the students and staff are safe and secure, and there is no immediate threat.

Parents and students at the school tell us the protest involved allegations against a teacher who has been accused on social media of sexual abuse.

On Friday, the school district released the following statement:

The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. The North Little Rock School District has been made aware of some allegations involving an employee. The NLRSD cannot discuss personnel matters; however, please know that we take all allegations and concerns seriously.