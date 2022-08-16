Rogers School District has a new superintendent

Students are back in the classroom and Rogers High School has a new superintendent. He explains what his plans are for the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — Thousands of students across the state made their way back to the classroom on Monday. 5NEWS had the chance to go check out Rogers High School on their first day and see what they are hoping for in the year ahead.

More than 15,000 students are a part of the Rogers School District and this year they have new leadership.

“This is my 36 year of public school education,” said Rogers Superintendent Jeff Perry.

Jeff Perry is the school district’s new superintendent. Before coming to Northwest Arkansas, Perry worked at schools in Virginia, Colorado and Tennessee.

Perry explained what his main goals for this school year are.

"One of our biggest areas is, first of all, making sure the students feel safe whether its some of the horrific events that grabbed our attention and showed us we need to keep our students safe at school and we also need to make sure we are dealing with those mental health issues and emotional issues that are potential,” said Perry.

According to Perry, there’s been quite a bit of learning loss in the last two years during COVID with virtual learning. Because of this, they will be doing what they can to catch students up in the classroom.

“So there’s an intense focus on instruction, curriculum and learning so we need to make sure these students these students do master those essential skills and be successful,” said Perry.

Another person who is hoping to make up for lost time over the last two years is student council president Daniel Camacho.

“Primarily the one thing we want students to have is fun. Because a lot of years especially with Covid we couldn’t have school dances and prom was a wreck. And everything is just getting back into it so this year prom is going to be great, color day, homecoming dances and just plenty of events for people to go to,” said Perry.