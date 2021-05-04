Morrison Elementary students in Fort Smith will remote learn this week

Morrison Elementary students will continue remote learning this week due to damage to the school building from Monday night's storm.

PreK Classrooms will be closed a Morrison Elementary and PreK students will complete AMI packets on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Kindergarten through 6th grade will learn virtually for the remainder of the week.

Morrison families can pick up their students' Chromebook devices beginning Wednesday, May 5, from 10:00 am. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Trusty Elementary School on Harris Avenue. Parents and students are advised to use the Media Center entrance off Harrison Avenue.