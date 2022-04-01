Little Rock School District to go virtual January 6-7

Little Rock School District will shift to virtual learning for next two days (January 6-7).

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Superintendent Mike Poore, Little Rock School District will shift to virtual learning for next two days (January 6-7).

Poore released this message via Facebook Live, saying the virtual learning shift will include Pre-k through 12th grade.

You can watch the Facebook video here:

Important Update from LRSD Supt. Mike Poore - Jan. 5, 2022 Posted by Little Rock School District on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Poore said since December 29, the district has had 179 individuals they know of that have tested positive in the Little Rock School District.

"As of 11:30 a.m. today [Jan. 5], we've had an additional 200 people that have called out," Poore said in the video. "We have 95 staff members, just today, that have tested positive."