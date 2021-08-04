Little Rock eStem student receives $4.2 million in scholarships over four year period

Madison Valley — eStem High School's student body president, homecoming queen, and now, Ivy League queen.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Madison Valley — eStem High School's student body president, homecoming queen, and now, Ivy League queen.

Valley was recently accepted into every Ivy League that she applied to, including Columbia, Harvard, Princeton, Standford and Yale.

According to eStem's weekly newsletter, Valley was also named Student of the Month this week. The newsletter says Valley is a very hard worker and is always inspiring others.

Her mother, Montina Bell, said Valley has now received scholarships totaling $4.2 million over a four year period.

Valley posted to Facebook saying she never expected to have the opportunity to choose between her top three schools.

"When I would tell people that my top three colleges are Harvard, Yale, and Princeton, I never expected to have the opportunity to choose between all three (along with 15 other great schools.) I'm truly at a loss for words. Thank you to my parents and everyone who supported me through this journey, I can't wait to see where I end up."