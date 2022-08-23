Lamar School Board accepts superintendent's resignation

Lamar School Board accepted Superintendent Jay Holland's resignation, this comes just weeks after the completion of the district's Title IX investigation.

LAMAR, Arkansas — The superintendent of the Lamar School District in Johnson County is stepping down.

Attorney Joey McCutchen confirmed the news by saying the school board accepted Superindentent Jay Holland's resignation.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the school board held a special board meeting. This comes just weeks after the district found three students at Lamar Middle School responsible for sexual assault and harassment after a Title IX where McCutchen served as the attorney for the victims.

The original complaint was filed in March with the district completing its investigation in July followed by the state police's investigation completion in mid-August. The Arkansas State Police found the claims to be unsubstantiated.

This is a developing story.

