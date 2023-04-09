Lamar School District announces temporary closure amid power outages

The school district says that since "AMI days no longer exist in Arkansas, this missed day must be made up at a later date."

LAMAR, Ark — According to a post by the Lamar School District, power outages have resulted in the campuses being closed on Tuesday, September 5.

OG&E reportedly says that power should be back on by noon that day.

The school district says that since "AMI days no longer exist in Arkansas, this missed day must be made up at a later date."

