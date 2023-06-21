Huntsville schools could lose school resource officers to understaffing

As administrators work through the summer, Superintendent Jonathan Warren says he's confident they'll find a solution by fall.

MADISON COUNTY, Ark — As the Huntsville School District prepares for a new school year, administrators are up against a challenge.

Superintendent Jonathan Warren says the Madison County sheriff reached out to him two weeks ago saying his office wouldn't be able to supply school resource officers (SROs).

In a press release, Madison County Sheriff Ronnie Boyd said this was his only choice due to understaffing and budget constraints.

He says his office will work to do whatever it can to help keep the county’s schools safe.

According to Warren, Huntsville has had SROs on campus for about 15 years, so this news came as a surprise.

“I was not expecting it, [but] understood it from Sheriff Boyd’s perspective after he explained it and the reason for it,” Warren said.

Warren says Huntsville Schools are committed to school safety and having SROs on campus.

“The first choice for us is to work with the city to see if we can fill that SRO void through them and through their through their police force,” said Warren.

If that doesn't work, Warren says the district has other options: They can either start creating their own police force within the district or use commissioned school security officer (CSSO) training, “which is where you have certain faculty members or staff members that are already on staff trained to be able to act as SROs.”

Warren adds that it is important to find the right kind of person to fill this unique role.

“It does take the right personality, the right mentality, to fill that SRO position and niche for the school district,” Warren said.

As administrators work through the summer, Warren says he's confident they'll find a solution by fall.

“We feel like we have a good, sound, solid lead to be able to say that we will have SROs in place when students step back on our campus,” Warren said.

