Harding University opens new training facility in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Harding University opened its new state-of-the-art nursing facility on March 16 in Rogers.

Officials say the facility will be used to train the next generation of nurses, providing them with a hybrid learning program that combines online instruction and hands-on simulations to develop critical skills.

The Northwest Arkansas location of Harding already houses several education programs, such as a degree completion in education, graduate programs in education, and counseling programs.

The building now also houses the university’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program designed to put students at the front lines of care in as little as 16 months.

The program combines online learning in the fundamentals and theories of nursing with hands-on simulations that enable students to test their critical thinking, judgment and clinical skills.

According to Harding University, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the demand for registered nurses will increase by 9% through 2030, with about 194,500 openings each year.

Arkansas anticipates a 13.5% increase in the employment nurses through 2028.

“Although there are terrific opportunities to work in a good-paying and rewarding field, many colleges and universities are turning nursing students away,” said Dr. Susan Kehl, dean of Nursing.

Harding's traditional nursing program on its main campus in Searcy is ranked the No. 1 nursing program in Arkansas.

