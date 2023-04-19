Hank Green to speak at a University of Arkansas public event

Best-selling author, educator, and content creator Hank Green is set to deliver a Q&A at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas has reported that Hank Green, a best-selling author, science educator, and content creator, is set to deliver a Q&A as part of the Distinguished Lectures Committee's series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Bud Walton Arena. The event will be free and open to the public. All Athletic Department gameday venue policies will be in effect for this lecture.

Green has been making things on the internet since the early 90s. Since starting a video blog with his brother in 2007, Hank has launched, built, and sustained a number of projects. He's a science communicator, video creator, and entrepreneur. In 2007, he and his brother started a video blog called Vlogbrothers that continues to this day. That year, they also created The Project for Awesome, a charity project that has raised over $10 million for charities to date. In 2008, Green launched DFTBA.com with his friend Alan Lastufka; that company now helps dozens of creators create and sell products including Nathan Zed, Kurzgesagt, and The McElroy Brothers. In 2010, Green created VidCon, which has become the world's largest gathering that celebrates the community, craft, and industry of online video.

In 2012 Hank and John Green launched SciShow and Crash Course and created their educational media company, Complexly, which produces content that is used in nearly every high school in America and has produced videos that have been viewed more than two billion times.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device