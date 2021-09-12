Haas Hall seeking approval to open a Fort Smith campus in 2023

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Haas Hall Academy, the prestigious Fayetteville-based college-prep charter school, is seeking approval from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) to open a Fort Smith campus on the fourth floor of the former Golden Living building now owned by the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE).

Founded in 2004, Haas Hall is widely known for its advanced curriculum focused on preparing students 7-12 for college. The charter school’s mission statement notes that the school works to “provide an aggressive alternative to the traditional learning environment for scholars with high intensity of purpose seeking an aggressive, rigorous, college preparatory curriculum focusing in the engineering, technology, mathematics and science fields, enabling them to succeed at the nation’s prestigious universities and to become pillars of their communities.”