'One School, One Book, One Family' sparking entrepreneurship spirit in Greenwood students

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — Schools in Greenwood, Ark., are tapping into the love of reading and sharing it with the entire community.

The Greenwood School District launched an initiative called One School, One Book, One Family.

Pre-K through 6th-grade students are part of the program and get a copy of the book The Lemonade War to read.

The book is read chapter-by-chapter by celebrities, business owners and influential community members. Each session is recorded so families can follow along with the readings.

Greenwood Schools selected 5NEWS' own Erika Thomas to read chapter 9 of the book, which followed billionaire businessman Mark Cuban's reading of chapter 8.

At the same time, activities in the classroom are centered around the book, focused on entrepreneurship, math, economics and business.

"It's been amazing. You'll walk through the halls. You'll see kids out in the hallway making videos of their sales pitches. You'll see prototypes in the hallways, and they're excited to tell you about them," Amanda Kitchens, 5th and 6th-grade literacy facilitator at East Hills Middle School, said.

East Hills Middle School is also doing a "Shark Tank" style competition in honor of the event and is raising money for local causes.

