Grandfather of Sandy Hook victim reacts to Uvalde school shooting

David Lewis, who lost his six-year-old grandson in the Sandy Hook school shooting, reacts to the Uvalde tragedy and hopes to help those who are suffering.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Heartbreak in Texas and beyond after Tuesday’s deadly school shooting. A Fayetteville man who knows all too well the pain families of those students and teachers are going through.



David Lewis lost his 6-year-old grandson in the Sandy Hook school shooting almost 10 years ago in Newtown, Connecticut.

Since then, his family has turned the pain into a mission to be part of the solution.



“I know those families down there are going to be suffering from the same thing. It will last, it won’t go away quickly,” said David Lewis.



Jesse Lewis was in first grade at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 when a gunman took his life and the lives of 25 classmates and teachers.

His grandfather, David Lewis, says the tragedy in Texas brings back all of the awful memories from that day.



“It’s not just the day it’s the aftermath which you can imagine 20 funerals for children within a couple of days is pretty overpowering,” he said.



This time has bothered him more because he says he doesn’t believe it had to happen and he believes there's a solution beyond discussions of gun control. It’s the idea of social and emotional learning or simply learning emotional intelligence.



“Education to the point where I’m not going to self-destruct, and the self-destructing would be getting so angry that I kill other people,” he said.

Lewis says as a society we don’t have the emotional intelligence to deal with life itself and it can be taught. His daughter, Scarlett started “The Choose Love Movement” after her son’s death creating this curriculum for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade. It teaches them how to deal with all the things they face in life like stress and bullying.

Lewis says the cost of self-destruction to our country is massive

“The kid that shot the school in Texas was a victim to his own anger. The one in Sandy Hook was the same way. He’d been bullied most of his life. He was simply an angry young man who couldn’t deal with it and decided probably beyond his own mind at that time that he needed to do something terrible,” he said.

Lewis feels for those Texas families, saying we have to face reality and control our thoughts.

“The thought that this is terribly unfair, this is not right, this and this and this and this. It doesn’t serve you very well, it’s going to make you very angry. You are going to become a victim of this guy who shot up this school,” he said.

Many schools across Northwest Arkansas teach “The Choose Love” curriculum including the Bentonville School District.

