Hutchinson axes teachers salaries in session, leaves possibility for bonuses

Governor Hutchinson said he will not include increasing teacher salaries in the upcoming legislative session, blaming the lack of support in the state's legislature.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will not include increasing teacher salaries in the upcoming legislative session called to expedite previously approved income tax cuts, but he left open the possibility of providing one-time bonuses.

Speaking to the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators Summer Conference July 25, the governor said there was insufficient support in the Legislature for increasing minimum teacher salaries in the session that begins Aug. 9.

Legislators instead prefer to wait until their adequacy study is completed this fall. The House and Senate Education Committees complete the study every other year to determine a funding matrix for Arkansas schools. The full Legislature approves the matrix in the regular session, which starts in January.

“That is their prerogative. I understand it and accept it,” the governor said.

