Gentry Public Schools pivoting some campuses to virtual learning due to Covid-19

High school and primary school students will temporarily learn from home as the district works to combat Covid-19 in its buildings.

GENTRY, Ark. — Gentry Public Schools announced Wednesday (Jan. 20) that some of its campuses would be temporarily switching to virtual learning as the district works to slow the spread of Covid-19 in its buildings.

"As we continue to see the effects of the Covid-19 virus in our community, we will be pivoting some of our campuses to virtual-only instruction for a period of time. This decision was not an easy one to make and it comes after careful consideration of the numbers of staff and students who are absent and then consulting with the Division of Elementary & Secondary Education," Terrie Metz, Superintendent and the Gentry Schools Administration Team said in a press release.

Only the Gentry Primary School (Grades K-2nd) and the Gentry High School (Grades 9-12) will move students to virtual learning. Students will remain on campus at the Gentry Intermediate School (Grades 3-5) and the Gentry Middle School (Grades 6-8).

Starting Thursday, Jan. 21, students at the Gentry Primary School and High School will pivot to virtual-only instruction. Students at the primary school will return to campus on Monday, January 25. Students at the high school will return to campus on Monday, February 1.

Meals will be available upon request for pivoted students. Parents are asked to fill out this form by 8:00 a.m. each morning if their student needs the meal.

The Gentry High School Conversion Charter library will be open each day for high school students who need a place to go to access technology to complete their school assignments.