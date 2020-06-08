Future School of Fort Smith awarded $1.2 million to expand 9th grade classes

The Future School of Fort Smith is getting some financial help to expand its campus for a 9th grade class.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Future School of Fort Smith has been awarded $1.2 million from the Windgate Foundation to expand its campus for a 9th grade class in 2021.

After tripling enrollment in its first three years, Future School is expanding to offer classes for students in 9th grade.

“The Windgate Foundation’s investment in our school provides a fitting facility for us to cultivate the leaders of tomorrow and continue to serve as a model for modern education. We are incredibly grateful for their continued support for and belief in us," Future School’s superintendent, Boyd Logan, said.

The Windgate Foundation had previously given a $300,000 matching grant to support the renovation of Future School's downtown campus. This initial funding helped create a permanent learning space for 230 students in 10th, 11th and 12 grade and rent modular buildings as temporary classrooms.

“We are pleased to partner with Future School as they continue to grow and provide forward-thinking personalized learning for their students. Congratulations on the campus expansion groundbreaking," Pat Forgy, the Windgate Foundation’s executive director, said.

Future School will begin offering classes for 9th grade students on their expanded campus in 2021-2022. Construction will begin in August and will be completed by next summer.

The Windgate Foundation is a private, family foundation based in Little Rock supporting education programs in craft and visual arts; art history preservation efforts; funding for K-12 and higher educational institutions for the development and support of the arts, scholarships and effective instructional programs; and programs for economically and socially disadvantaged children in Arkansas. Since 1993, Windgate has provided over $855 million in grants in 48 states.