Free math tutoring made available to Oklahoma students through new education initiative

Students in grades seven through nine are eligible for the online tutoring program Math Tutoring Corps offered by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced that parents of children in grades seven through nine will be able to register their children for free math tutoring.

The program, titled Math Tutoring Corps, offers "high dosage tutoring in mathematics," according to a release by the Department of Education.

The virtual tutoring is set to begin in September and will allow registered students to work with trained tutors in small groups. The sessions are designed to reinforce math processes that students are learning in class as well as to prepare them for coursework at higher levels.

During its initial launch last spring, the program had nearly 400 participants. Survey data from OSDE revealed that nearly 90% of these participants increased their understanding of mathematics. Other findings revealed that 84% of participants also said that they were more confident in mathematics.

“Research has shown that students who participate in intensive, high-dosage tutoring improve their grades in math,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “The Math Tutoring Corps will help kids have greater confidence in their math skills and be more college and career ready.”

OSDE will be offering its Math Tutoring Corps for both the upcoming fall and spring semesters. The department will also provide any technology or internet access needed for students to participate in the sessions.

Interested families and students can enroll in the sessions by clicking here. The deadline to register is Sept. 1.

More information about the OSDE 'Math Tutoring Corps' initiative can be found here.

