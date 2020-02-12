Fort Smith Schools to host 'On Track Day' to help students falling behind

The event will help students who are at risk of failing one or more classes.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Monday (Dec. 7) Northside High School and Southside High School will hold an "On Track Day" for any high school student who is at risk for failure in one or more classes (a failing grade is 59 or lower).

The "On Track Day" is designed for these students to develop a custom academic improvement plan with an advisor or teacher, according to the Fort Smith School District.

Students who participate in the "On Track Day" will be ready for the next step in their educational journey, whether that be graduation or advancing to the next grade level.

“If a student currently has a failing grade, they can come to school on December 7 and get on track. Teachers are ready to help you create an academic improvement plan and prepare you for what’s ahead. We’re in your corner and want to see you succeed,” said Lisa Miller, Southside High School Principal.