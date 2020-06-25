Fort Smith Schools release 2020 graduation dates

The planned ceremony dates are Thursday, July 16 for Northside seniors and Friday, July 17 for Southside seniors.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Public Schools have announced graduation dates for the class of 2020.

At a called Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, Fort Smith Public Schools presented graduation ceremony options to the Board of Education, all of which were submitted, reviewed and approved by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve Plan 1A with an inclement weather and contingency plan.

The planned ceremony dates are Thursday, July 16 for Northside seniors and Friday, July 17 for Southside seniors.

One graduation ceremony will be held for each high school at their respective stadiums at 8 a.m. on July 16 (NHS) and July 17 (SHS).

Two guests per graduate.

A live stream will be provided.

No faculty attending.

Guests will have assigned seating determined by lottery.

In the event of inclement weather at 8 a.m., the ceremony will be postponed until 8 p.m. the same day at the same location.

In the event that it is raining at 8 p.m., the ceremony will be held at the Fort Smith Convention Center Exhibit Hall with students only, no guests.

Fort Smith Public Schools continues to plan for safe graduation ceremonies and is committed to organizing a memorable event for the Northside and Southside Classes of 2020.