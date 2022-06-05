Northside High School Teacher Fort Smith School's Teacher of the Year

Northside High School Biology teacher, Aimee Brinkley has been selected as the Fort Smith Public Schools' Teacher of the Year.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) named Ms. Brinkley from Northside High School the district's Teacher of the Year.

Aimee Brinkley is an AP and PreAP Biology teacher at Northside and has been at the school since 2004. Ms. Brinkley, a Arkansas Tech University alumni, is a National Board Certified Teacher (AYA Science), serves as the Instructional Chair of the science department at Northside, and assisted in Northside’s achievement to become the first PLC Model High School in the state.

"I am very honored to be nominated and chosen. There are a lot of great teachers in our district, and to be the one selected for our district, I am speechless. I am thankful for my job and I love what I do," said Aimee Brinkley, Fort Smith Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

In 2016, Ms. Brinkley also received the Arkansas Teacher of the Year award from the National Association of Biology Teachers.

“Ms. Brinkley puts her heart and soul into her teaching. She is always looking for creative ways to help students learn the material. She provides them every opportunity to be successful in her classroom and on their exams. Northside is a better place because of teachers like Ms. Brinkley,” said Dr. Keri Rathbun, Principal of Northside High School.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.