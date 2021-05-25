Fort Smith School Board keeping masks in place until end of semester, bonuses approved for employees

The mask mandate will be lifted after May 29, 2021, the last day of school. Masks will not be required during summer courses.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Monday, the Fort Smith School Board voted to continue requiring face masks until the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mask mandate will be lifted after May 29, 2021, the last day of school. Masks will not be required during summer courses.

In a 7-0 vote, every school board member decided to end the mask mandate after this school year.

The group was quick to point out that masks are not banned, and if a student and parent still want to wear a mask to school, they are encouraged to do so.

The school board enacted the mask mandate for Fort Smith students in the summer of 2020 ahead of this school year.

A $1,250 bonus to a large majority of faculty and staff within Fort Smith Public Schools was also approved Monday. The payments will go to the current active full-time employees, including certified staff, bus drivers and aides.