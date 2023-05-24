Fort Smith Schools earn excellence awards in design and construction

Both the director of facilities and construction project manager received industry awards for professional design and construction during campus renovations.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools recently received excellence awards from The American School and University (ASU) and the Associated Builders & Contractors of Arkansas (ABC) for renovations done across its high school campuses.

FSPS Executive Director of Facilities Operations Shawn Shaffer and Construction Project Manager Joe Velasquez received four industry awards for their professional design and construction work during the renovations.

The ASU awarded Shaffer and Velasquez the Outstanding Design Award for the additions and renovations to Southside High School.

The ABC awarded them the Award of Excellence for construction work on the Southside High School Arena, the Award of Excellence for the additions and renovations to Southside High School and the Award of Excellence for additions and renovations at Northside High School.

"It took a dedicated team with a collaborative mindset to make these awards come to fruition. I was impressed with the commitment that each team member gave to ensure the success of this project and provide the students and staff something they can take pride in for generations to come", said Shawn Shaffer.

The ASU organization ensures school facility professionals stay up-to-date on the latest trends, technologies and strategies that drive the education facilities and business market, while the ABC is a national construction industry trade association representing more than 22,000 members nationwide.

