Fort Smith School District fills several admin positions

Dr. Lisa Miller, Southside High School principal. The district also has three new elementary principals.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — In a little over a week, Fort Smith Public Schools has filled several key administrative positions in preparation for the upcoming school year.

On June 28, FSPS accepted the resignation of Dr. Lisa Miller, Southside High School principal. Miller has served as the school’s head administrator for three years, succeeding long-time principal Wayne Haver.

Miller’s resignation came on the heels of various retirements and promotions that left vacancies in several key positions throughout the district. Thursday (July 9) the district announced many of those positions have now been filled.

Dr. Tony Jones will serve as the director of secondary education for Fort Smith Public Schools, a position left open when Dr. Ginni McDonald, former director of secondary education, was selected as the executive director of strategic initiatives and professional learning.

Jones has served as principal at Belle Point Center since 2018.

Prior to his appointment at Belle Point, he was an assistant principal at Northside High School and an assistant principal at Kimmons Junior High School.

He began his career as an educator at Northside High School, a district news release said.