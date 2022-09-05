Fort Smith School Board makes changes to district's pay scale after backlash

The pay scale changes give all certified staff with 21-years or more of service a raise while certified employees with 17-years or more of service get a one-stipend.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Public School staff with around 20 years of service will get to see a pay increase or stipend after the school district's school board voted to change the pay scale.

On Monday, May 9, The Fort Smith School Board approved an addition to the pay scale which will give all certified staff with 21-years or more of service a pay raise and a one-time $1,500 stipend this fall for any certified employee with 17 years or more service time with the district. The pay scale raises and stipend will begin in the fall of 2023.

For years, any certified employee with 21 years of service or more got a very small, if any, pay raise. This pay increase also comes after the district faced backlash for gifting teachers sparkly ink pens while districts received a 14.47% pay increase. Starting in August of 2023, district employees will make at least 675-dollars more, but some of those veteran teachers say more needs to be done

"After looking at the new proposal, now it feels personal," said Fort Smith Public Schools Teacher, Heather Aguilar.

Aguilar, a teacher with the district for 18-years told the board tonight she’s upset about the district rewarding new teachers and those in administration over veteran teachers

"They have seen a 14.47% raise go to the top,” Aguilar said. “They've seen they over 12% go to new teachers and 2% or less going to veteran teachers

She says even with the additional pay step.

"It's not enough to cover inflation, in addition, our insurance cost is going up as well," Aguilar said.

Board member Dalton Person says a change is needed to the current salary schedule.

"What keeps me up is that it just comes to the most minimal impact to our most veteran teachers."

School board member Dee Blackwell says she hopes all veteran teachers will accept this new scale

"If there is one teacher that thinks this is a reflection of our value of them being negative of them, I hate that,” said Blackwell. “Because it couldn't be farther from the truth."

Aguilar says it’s still unfair and asked the board to spread raises fairly

“Let me be clear, we need new teachers. And they need to be fairly compensated,” Aguilar said. “But we need not to do at all at once and at the expense of the veterans."

