Fort Smith school board votes to end mask mandate early

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public School's school board voted Monday, Feb. 7, to end its temporary mask mandate within schools two days before it expired.

A 30-day mask mandate was approved last month due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases brought on by the omicron variant of the virus.

When approved, the school board said the district would drop the 30-day mask mandate if cases dip below 50 cases per 10,000 people over 14 days based on the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement's (ACHI) data. The ACHI's dashboard still shows 200 cases per 10,000 people over 14 days within the Fort Smith Public School's community (not just the schools).

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 729 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has gone on record to say that the omicron surge of the pandemic is starting to decline in Arkansas following a month of recording-breaking new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Our testing was lower over the weekend, but percent positivity and active cases continue to decline. Regrettably, we’re still seeing a higher death toll, and this is expected from a high number of cases. Please talk to your trusted medical advisor about getting vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/jGAHqTY5S3 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) February 7, 2022

