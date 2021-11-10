Fort Smith Public Schools removes mask mandate

The Fort Smith Board of Education has voted to lift the mask mandate for students, teachers and staff.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Education met Monday, Oct. 11, to discuss lifting the district's face mask mandate for students and staff.

The board voted 4 to 3 to remove the mask mandate.

The school board also went over the Fort Smith school's 2021- 2022 quarantine exemption guidelines and cited possible coming alternatives, including:

Previously testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days

Being fully vaccinated

both parties consistently and correctly wearing masks throughout the exposure

70% of the school campus being vaccinated

7-day quarantine with negative COVID test or 10-day quarantine with no symptoms

other district piloting the 'Test to Stay' program, which is not available to Fort Smith schools currently

This meeting comes two weeks after the board decided to extend the mask mandate, which was supposed to end on Oct. 8, for another 30 days.

In the extra 30 days, the board has directed the Fort Smith Public School administration to develop a plan that would use the Arkansas Department of Health's data to determine whether the mandate stays in place.

The mask mandate was put in place in early August by a 5 to 2 vote

For more information about the Fort Smith Public Schools or its COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit their website.