Fort Smith Public Schools release plans for upcoming school year

FSPS is offering both virtual and blended learning options for students this upcoming school year.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools has announced its plans for the upcoming school year regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

FSPS will offer a full-time virtual learning academy for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade through the Peak Innovation Center while three virtual and blended options are available for all district incoming 9th-12th grade students through the School of Innovation at Southside High School.

Parents should have received a text message with a link to a survey Tuesday (June 16) evening about the options for 9th-12th graders.

Students K-8th grade will be offered the chance to enroll in virtual learning.

"FSPS students enrolled in this learning option will receive high-quality personal instruction provided by local, highly-qualified teachers using an interactive and blended approach to learning," the district released in a statement.

While the new virtual education is not replacing the traditional in-person instruction, due to the pandemic, it is possible that in-person learning will have to be modified to meet state physical distancing guidelines, according to the district.

Click here for more information about the K-8th grade virtual learning option.

If your family is interested in the virtual program or would like to receive more information on the virtual learning option for the 2020-2021 school year, the district asks that you complete the interest survey by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/PeakVirtual2020. This survey is not considered an official district-wide enrollment form; this survey will indicate that your family would like more information or are considering this option.

Regarding 9th-12th grades, the three virtual and blended options available are as followed:

Full virtual classes:

These classes will use a third party virtual curriculum, facilitated by Fort Smith Public School teachers. Students will move through the curriculum at their own pace while receiving access and assistance to teachers through face to face or virtual office hours as needed. Courses available will include core curriculum, career and technical courses, AP, fine arts, and more. In addition, students have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities, clubs and organizations.

Accelerated blended learning through STAR School of Innovation at SHS:

This setting is a blended learning model, with students taking advantage of a teacher-created virtual curriculum in Math, Science, English and Social Studies. Students will move through the curriculum at their own pace - and have the opportunity to accelerate, completing more than one course credit in a year’s worth of work.

Blended learning options for all students:

Southside High School will be offering blended classes for all enrolled students. Students will have access to all curriculum that is presented face-to-face in a daily class through the district learning management system. Students who are unable to attend physically may work through daily learning online without losing learning opportunities due to illness or school closure.

If your family is interested in the virtual program or would like to receive more information on the virtual learning options for the 2020-2021 school year, please complete the interest survey by clicking the following link: ­­­­Click here for survey.