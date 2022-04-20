Fort Smith Public Schools receives Purple Star School Designation

All 26 schools in the Fort Smith School district have received recognition for their support of military-connected children and families.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) received recognition from the Arkansas Council for Military Children for the support given to the military-connected children and families within the school district.

On Monday, April 18, all 26 schools within the district received the Purple Star School designation, recognizing the district as a Purple Star District and making FSPS one of eight districts in the state with the designation.

“As a Purple Star District, we are committed to connecting with this important group of youth and their families as they call Fort Smith home for a short or extended period of time,” said Michael Farrell, FSPS Supervisor of Student Services and District Military Liaison.

Each school will receive a special Purple Star recognition banner to display in their building and FSPS will be recognized on the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Elementary and Secondary Education website.

Due to its close proximity to the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas Air National Guard and the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Fort Smith is home to a large number of military families and is expected to grow with the F-3 fighter planes and Republic of Singapore F-16 squadron additions.

In January, the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education passed a resolution of the district's support for military-connected students and families and has worked to complete the requirements to achieve Purple Star status across all campuses.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the Fort Smith School District! For all 26 schools in the district to achieve Purple Star status, and to do it so quickly, really demonstrates just how deeply this district is committed to serving and supporting the military children who attend their schools. Dr. Farrell and the district leadership are really “leaning forward in the foxhole” to make Fort Smith a district that truly stands with its military families,” said John Kaminar, Chair of the Arkansas Council for Military Children.

Military-connected families attending FSPS can find information and resources by clicking here. They can also connect with Farrell by emailing mfarrell@fortsmithschools.org or contacting their School Military Liaison (SML) for additional questions.

