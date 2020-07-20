Watch: Fort Smith Board of Education meeting to discuss face mask requirements

The Fort Smith Board of Education is hosting a meeting Monday evening to discuss a face mask policy for the upcoming school year.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Education hosted a meeting Monday (July 20) evening to discuss a face mask policy and the starting date for the upcoming school year.

Watch the meeting here:

Monday's meeting started with the board adopting a resolution to allow schools to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE). The board is currently working on securing more fogger machines to help sanitize schools in the district.

The discussion then shifted to the start of the school year date. The board voted unanimously to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 24 and end it on May 28. There will be virtual learning days scattered throughout the year when students would traditionally be on holiday break.

Fort Smith schools will work with the Arkansas Department of Health if an outbreak happens on their campus.

All board members voted to adopt a face mask policy for students.

Under the policy, all students kindergarten through 12th grade shall be required to wear a mask or face covering while attending school or a school function in any school building, district facility or other areas of a school campus or the district's grounds, and when riding in school-provided transportation. All face coverings must cover a student's mouth and nose. The policy applies to students waiting outside school buildings before and after school, and to students waiting at bus stops.

Students shall wear masks and face coverings at all times except for the following:

Students may remove masks and face coverings for eating or drinking;

Students may remove masks and face coverings when appropriate social distancing measures are in place as determined by a teacher or school administrator;

Students may be exempted from this emergency policy by the school principal due to a documented medical condition or disability of the student;

Students may remove masks and face coverings on a case-by-case basis for specific instructional needs, including physical education activities, as determined by a teacher, in which case the teacher will require appropriate social distancing measures to the extent possible;

Students may remove masks and face coverings while participating in athletic activities where a six feet distance is not achievable, but a mask is inhibitory to the activity or active exercise; or

Students may be exempted from this emergency policy due to a special behavioral or individual needs as determined by the Director of Special Education or the Executive Director of Student Services.