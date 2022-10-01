Fort Smith Public Schools approve 30-day mask mandate

The Fort Smith Public Schools' School Board approved a 30-day mask mandate for the district Monday night, Jan. 10.

The decision follows new data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) that shows COVID-19 infections are spreading through 97% of school districts' communities in the state.

The 30-day mask mandate will be lifted if COVID-19 cases dip below 50 cases per 10,000 people over 14 days based on the ACHI's decision, the school board announced.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 4,747 new COVID-19 infections Monday, 58 additional hospitalizations, and 10 deaths. Last week, the state recorded four straight days of record-breaking new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.