Fort Smith Public School Board reviews facility naming policy

The Fort Smith Schools Board of Education reviewed a draft for policy naming for the district's mascots and facilities.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education reviewed a draft for a policy for naming district facilities and mascots that would restrict the ability to name facilities for a living individual.

The policy states that with some exceptions, the district cannot name any facility paid for in whole or in part with district funds for an individual living at the time of its completion who held a paid federal, state, county, or municipal office in the past 10 years.

Exceptions include a building or facility that is constructed with the help of at least 50% private funds or if the name refers to someone living who has historical significance, is or has been a prisoner of war or is at least 75 and retired.