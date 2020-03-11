Fort Smith High Schools reconsider blended learning option

About 50% of students at both Northside and Southside High Schools have chosen the blended learning model.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Schools are now considering removing the blended learning option for grades 10th through 12th students. The district says splitting their learning between on-campus and virtual isn’t working out the way they hoped.

Martin Mahan, the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for the school district, says about 50% of students at both Northside and Southside High Schools have chosen the blended learning model.

“Right now the intervention has been to contact those students who are failing and report back to face to face learning to get that assistance to ensure that we keep them on track to either graduate or on track to complete their semester,” Mahan said.

“We are seeing a trend across the state and the nation that these types of programs the students aren’t performing as well," Mahan said. "Some of it is pretty dramatic so they are missing out on that real-time intervention, that real-time connection and that social-emotional learning aspect of the face to face instruction. Not that blended won’t work for some kids because it possible, but we do know that there’s a significant number that it’s not working for."

However, for the students who feel like they are succeeding with the blended learning model like Northside students Walker Catsavis, Mahan explains that they will continue to monitor those students and the blended learning option and will continue through the end of this semester.

“At times it can get a little difficult not being at school to ask your teachers questions but it’s nice being able to come to school and ask them for help when you need it,” Catsavis said.

Catsavis says if they remove the blended learning model he’ll choose the five days a week in-person instruction.