Fayetteville schools release virtual and blended learning options for upcoming school year

Students and parents will be able to choose from three different learning options for the upcoming school year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent John L. Colbert released a video Wednesday (July 15) describing the learning options for the upcoming school year.

The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 24, but this and the following plan will be voted on by the school board during a special meeting on July 16.

There are modifications in learning for the upcoming school year and students will be given three options:

Option 1: Traditional/Blended Hybrid Model

Two days of on-campus instruction, three days of online instruction at home

Students with last names A-L will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays

Students with last names M-Z will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Friday will be an all virtual learning day across the district

Option 2: Home Campus Virtual - All online classes

Classes will be done online at home and will be taught by Fayetteville teachers

Option 3: Fayetteville Virtual Academy - All online classes

Students K-12th grade will be able to attend the virtual academy, pending state approval

Parents should be receiving an email with more information Wednesday (July 15).