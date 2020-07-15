x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

education

Fayetteville schools release virtual and blended learning options for upcoming school year

Students and parents will be able to choose from three different learning options for the upcoming school year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent John L. Colbert released a video Wednesday (July 15) describing the learning options for the upcoming school year.

The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 24, but this and the following plan will be voted on by the school board during a special meeting on July 16.

There are modifications in learning for the upcoming school year and students will be given three options:

Option 1: Traditional/Blended Hybrid Model

  • Two days of on-campus instruction, three days of online instruction at home
  • Students with last names A-L will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays
  • Students with last names M-Z will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Friday will be an all virtual learning day across the district

Option 2: Home Campus Virtual - All online classes

  • Classes will be done online at home and will be taught by Fayetteville teachers

Option 3: Fayetteville Virtual Academy - All online classes

  • Students K-12th grade will be able to attend the virtual academy, pending state approval

Parents should be receiving an email with more information Wednesday (July 15).
YouTube
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Youtube

RELATED: Local school districts discuss requiring face masks for students this fall

RELATED: Springdale Schools to require face masks for all students and staff