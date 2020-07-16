Fayetteville Board of Education votes to support face coverings for students

The Fayetteville Board of Education met Thursday morning to discuss a face mask policy for the upcoming school year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Board of Education has voted in support of requiring students to wear face coverings during the upcoming school year.

A special meeting was held Thursday (July 16) morning at the Fayetteville High School Cafeteria, where new policies on face masks and COVID-19 screenings were discussed.

All students K-12 will be required to wear a mask under the policy.

Students will be required to wear the mask while attending school or a school function in any school building, facility or other areas of a school campus, and when riding in school-provided transportation.

All face coverings must cover the nose and mouth of the student.

The policy applies to students waiting outside school buildings before and after school, and to students waiting at a bus stop.

Students may remove their mask when:

They are eating or drinking

When appropriate social distancing measures are in place

Have a documented medical issue

Based on instructional needs and other activities, determined by a teacher

Students may be exempt based on special behavior or individual needs as determined by the Director of Special Services or the Director of Student Services