Fayetteville School Board approves one-time bonuses for staff members

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — At a special meeting and workshop conducted by the Board of Directors of Fayetteville Public Schools this afternoon, the Board voted unanimously to approve one-time bonuses for staff members who are currently working for Fayetteville Public Schools as of Dec. 2.
The bonuses will be added to the regular payroll on Dec. 14.
A one-time bonus of $750 will be paid to active teachers and administrators, according to the district.
The bonus for any position that is part-time will be prorated accordingly. Active classified staff members will be paid a one-time bonus based on 25 cents for each contracted hour.
For example, an active classified employee who is contracted for 235 days at 8 hours per day would receive a $470 bonus.
“I am grateful for the conservative budgeting and careful management of our financial resources by our district leadership team and our Finance Office that has allowed us to be able to provide this one-time bonus,” said Superintendent John L Colbert. “I am also thankful to the Board of Directors for its leadership in seeking ways to incentivize and reward our staff members for their outstanding work. I am very proud of the work our Fayetteville Public Schools family has done this semester, and I am glad we could make this bonus available to them.”