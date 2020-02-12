Fayetteville School Board approves one-time bonuses for staff members

A one-time bonus of $750 will be paid to active teachers and administrators.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — At a special meeting and workshop conducted by the Board of Directors of Fayetteville Public Schools this afternoon, the Board voted unanimously to approve one-time bonuses for staff members who are currently working for Fayetteville Public Schools as of Dec. 2.

The bonuses will be added to the regular payroll on Dec. 14.

The bonus for any position that is part-time will be prorated accordingly. Active classified staff members will be paid a one-time bonus based on 25 cents for each contracted hour.

For example, an active classified employee who is contracted for 235 days at 8 hours per day would receive a $470 bonus.